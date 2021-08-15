Bird.Money (BIRD) One Day Volume Tops $461,513.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $79.75 or 0.00171861 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $461,513.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,651 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

