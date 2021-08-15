Birdchain (BIRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $151,637.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $511,541.95 and approximately $151,637.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

