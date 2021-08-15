Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $73.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,953,573 coins and its circulating supply is 21,846,909 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

