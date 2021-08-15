Bit-Z Token (BZ) Trading Up 116% Over Last 7 Days

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

