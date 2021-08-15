BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.10 or 0.99883349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013515 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

