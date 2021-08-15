BitBall Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1.41 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,386.92 or 0.99783530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.