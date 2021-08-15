Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 48% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $587,067.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $62.11 or 0.00134425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

