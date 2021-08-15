Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Achieves $502,194.35

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $502,194.35 and $192.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,487.24 or 0.99686869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012824 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.