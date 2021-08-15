Bitcloud (BTDX) One Day Volume Hits $44.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $275,565.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,179.98 or 0.99955999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.62 or 0.01014314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00369349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.69 or 0.00449539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,232,363 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.