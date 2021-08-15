bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.1% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

