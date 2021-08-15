BitCoal (COAL) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $27,375.07 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.19 or 0.00578053 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.