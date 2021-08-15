Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Hits $12.78 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $1,928.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

