Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0641

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.