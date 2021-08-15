Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.18 or 0.00122029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $105.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,039.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.73 or 0.01491603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00368702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

