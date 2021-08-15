Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $703.95 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.25 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $703.95 or 0.01481270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00360968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00117299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,819,025 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.