Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.79 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006255 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $536.03 million and $21.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00036369 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

