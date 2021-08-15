Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $217.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $68.56 or 0.00149748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00309779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00151790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

