Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $69.08 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $112.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $69.08 or 0.00145459 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00324788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00155068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 826% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.