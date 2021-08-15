Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $110,443.25 and approximately $110.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.