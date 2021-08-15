Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $17.48 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $17.48 or 0.00036784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $134,032.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00033396 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 165,161 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.