Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 816.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00330794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00153796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.