Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $171.10

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $519.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.10 or 0.00369023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,364.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.72 or 0.01489750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00121419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,815,645 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.