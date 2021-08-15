Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $40,091.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.51 or 0.99623045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00877644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

