BitcoinHD Price Hits $2.14 on Top Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.01 million and $931,986.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00155377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.95 or 0.99908267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.38 or 0.00875211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.05 or 0.06946150 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.