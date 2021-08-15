BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops One Day Volume of $3,913.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $3,913.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,839,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,258 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

