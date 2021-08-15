BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $2,082.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00325258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00146194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00153726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 828.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002581 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

