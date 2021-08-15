BitCore (BTX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $724,271.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.58 or 0.06869364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.88 or 0.01479490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00389367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.42 or 0.00576850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00366528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00311350 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

