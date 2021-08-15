Bitgear (GEAR) Price Up 35.1% This Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.17 million and $40,397.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

