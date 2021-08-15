Bitradio Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $431.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $72,824.61 and approximately $431.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00193295 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,311,510 coins and its circulating supply is 10,311,506 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

