BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $2,689.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About BitScreener Token

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

