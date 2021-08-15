BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $499.28 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

