BitTorrent Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $577.29 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $577.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00036733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

