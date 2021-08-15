BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1,536.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00580375 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,436,911 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

