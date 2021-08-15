BitTube Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1,677.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00574295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,500,811 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

