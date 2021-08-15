BitZ Token Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and $3.21 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitZ Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

BitZ Token Profile

BitZ Token is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitZ Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

