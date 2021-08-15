Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0065 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 177% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $489,688.53 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 393.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00392469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

