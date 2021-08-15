Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.