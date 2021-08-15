Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26.

