Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

