Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

