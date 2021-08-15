Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 10.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.