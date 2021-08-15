Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,545 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

