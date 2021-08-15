Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 846 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

