Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.