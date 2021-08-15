BlackHat One Day Volume Reaches $268,552.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $268,552.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

