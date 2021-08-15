BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

