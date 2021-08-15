BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 84.8% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.64. 164,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,685. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

