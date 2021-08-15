BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

EGF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

