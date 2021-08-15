BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. 292,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

