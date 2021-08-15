BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

